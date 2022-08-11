Ask a Doctor: Transitioning kids sleep schedules before school starts

MADISON (WKOW) — As back-to-school season draws nearer, it's time to start thinking about getting kids back to a normal sleep schedule.
Dr. Katherine Less joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to offer some advice to parents to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Why is sleep so important and how much should kids be getting?
- Sleep quality affects everything from mood and behavior to cognitive functioning.
- All of these things play a role in how kids are able to learn, focus, play, and grow.
- As for how much sleep time kids should be getting, the elementary school kids should be getting between 9-11 hours per night while the teenagers should be getting about 8-10 hours.
How can parents prepare now for the start of the school year?
- About a week or two before school starts parents can start to slowly shift bedtimes around.
- You can start by sending kids to bed 15 minutes earlier and then waking them up 15 minutes earlier in the morning.
- Each night or every couple of nights you can slowly keep adjusting until you’re back on the preferred school schedule.
What other general sleep tips do you recommend?
- Regardless of age, bedtime routines are important and should start somewhere between 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.
- For the younger kids- the routine may look like bath time, PJs, brushing teeth, books and snuggles.
- For the other kids could be taking a bath or shower and then spending 30 minutes reading.
- Especially for the older kids, minimizing phones, tablets, and TVs in the hour prior to sleep will help that wind-down routine.
- Keeping the rooms dark and cool can be helpful in these late summer months as well.