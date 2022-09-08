Ask a Doctor: Updated COVID booster shots

MADISON (WKOW) -- New COVID variant-specific boosters are rolling out across the county, and with them comes a lot of questions.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the team focused their "Ask a Doctor" segment on the updated shots.
Doctor Bill Hartman from UW Health said people need to get the updated booster because they target some of the most prevalent variants right now.
"This is a real advantage over what we had previously as the booster shot, as we're finally at a point where we're able to tailor these things to fight the virus that is infecting our people all around us right now," said Dr. Hartman.
He said if you previously got a booster, you should wait three months before you get the new one.
"As soon as you can get this new booster, it would really behoove you to be able to get that in your arm, so that we can fight against not only the original forms of, of COVID-19, but also the Omicron variants that are affecting everyone around us."
And when it comes to children, Dr. Hartman said these boosters are not for really young kids.
"That is certainly something that's on the docket and should come pretty soon."
Right now, Pfizer's shot is for 12 and older and Moderna's is for people 18 and older.