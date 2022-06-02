Ask a Doctor: Water safety top of mind heading into the summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- As schools close for the summer months and kids look for outdoor activities, pools and beaches in southern Wisconsin will be popular spots.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Kathryn Less, general pediatrician for UW Health Kids stopped by to talk about water danger.
Dr. Less said every year nearly 800 children die from accidental drownings, making it the leading cause of injury related deaths in young children.
"The numbers are pretty jarring, but it's also one of the most preventable causes of death," she explained.
Some of the things you can do to keep your children safe in the water include constant supervision, proper flotation and swimming lessons.
If you do run into an emergency while at the pool or beach, Dr. Less said you should call for help immediately.
"Even if it's not your kid, making sure you're alerting a lot of other people and trying to go help that child."
Once the child is out of the water, start CPR immediately, the doctor said.
UW Health offers CPR courses and other educational material. Click HERE to learn more.