Ask a Doctor: Weeding out fad diets and setting sustainable health goals

MADISON (WKOW) — We're kicking off a new year of Ask a Doctor talking about fad diets.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Camila Martin, a pediatric nutritionist from UW Health, stopped by to talk about healthy dieting and goal setting.
Martin said fad diets often promise quick results but can be restrictive and hard to maintain. Some things she said you should focus on instead are:
- Aim for more whole grains rather than refined or processed grains with simple sugars.
- Participate in regular exercise that raises your heart rate.
- Aim for a good variety and multiple servings of fruits and vegetables per day.
- Choose lean proteins over those with lots of fat. Replace some meats with plant-based proteins.
- Choose healthy fats such as those from olive oil, fish, nuts, and seeds instead of saturated fat from whole-fat dairy and meats.
Martin also said you should aim for small changes, rather than drastic changes. And specific goals help too.
Instead of “I’m going to be healthier” try something like "I will exercise 3 times per week.”
Making health goals as a family or with a support person increases accountability and feels less isolating.
"Most importantly, have some fun with it! Finding foods and activities that you enjoy will make it more sustainable so you can maintain the changes long term. This will have the most positive impact on long-term health and prevent chronic disease," said Martin.