Ask a Doctor: What to know about contraceptives

MADISON (WKOW) -- Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, there are a lot more questions than answers about what comes next.
In Wisconsin, adolescent health experts are getting calls from patients and their parents who are seeking information about contraceptives.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Paula Cody from UW Health Kids joined the team to talk about what she's seeing right now.
"The John Stephenson Teenage and Young Adult Clinic at UW Health in Madison has had a rapid increase in calls from patients and their parents with concern about availability of different options for menstrual management and contraception," she said.
Doctors are working to assure patients, there are still options available, including pills, patches, IUDs and other barriers, like condoms.
Dr. Cody said there are also emergency contraception options that are still able to be used, like Plan B. She recommends talking to your health care provider to see what works best for you.