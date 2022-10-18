Aspirus closing skilled nursing facility in Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) — Aspirus Health plans to close a skilled nursing facility in Portage, according to a statement obtained by 27 News.
In the statement, Aspirus explained it will close the skilled nursing facility and focus resources at the Tivoli Community on assisted living.
As the facility transitions away from skilled nursing, Aspirus will be working with the Department of Health Services to transition residents into other nearby facilities, according to the statement.
"We are committed to supporting our residents and will not move them without viable options," the statement read. "As a large employer in Columbia County, Aspirus Health remains committed to the community and providing local care at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic."
Aspirus called the closure a "difficult decision" but said it will help them "provide vital community services in outpatient, acute and home health care."