Aspirus expert gives reminders on how young athletes can avoid injuries

MADISON (WKOW) — Playing school sports is fun for many children, but competition comes with risk of injury. According to the Center for Disease Control, more than half of the seven million sports injuries each year are sustained by people ages five to 24.
That's why local health experts are giving helpful reminders on how children in sports can stay active — and healthy — all season long.
Aspirus Athletic Trainer Blade Cameron says he often sees three injuries in junior high school and high school athletes: ankle sprains; tendonitis, often in knees, elbows and wrists; and soft tissue injuries, such as strains in the quad, hamstring or groin.
He said there are several ways to avoid these common injuries.
First, make sure athletes are wearing protective gear — for example, knee and elbow pads, wrist guards and helmets. This equipment should be in good condition and fit well, otherwise it won't be able to do its job.
Second, make sure to practice. No matter the sport, there are "correct" ways to move your body. The example Cameron gives is how the correct tackling technique is a great way to prevent injuries in football, but correct biomechanics in any sport is important.
Third, slowly increase physical fitness. Start from a baseline and increase the intensity of the activities slowly and safely. Proper conditioning is a great way to prevent injury.
Finally, make sure athletes are taking care of themselves. Athletes should be well-hydrated and fed. Role models should remind athletes that it's important to take care of themselves, including eating well and wearing safety equipment.
Cameron says recovering from injuries for each athlete is different, but they often take a week or two to heal. Some can take over a year. If an athlete experiences pain, they shouldn't push through it. They should rest, ice the injured area, and wrap and elevate the injured area.
“When players push through pain or mild injuries it can increase their risk of developing a more severe injury that, in the end, may involve surgery and decrease their time playing the sport they love. We want our athletes to enjoy their sport and get as much playing time as they can without sacrificing their health and wellbeing,” Cameron said.