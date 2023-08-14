Aspirus Health: Developing a child's sleep routine ahead of back to school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) -- As summer nears its end, getting your child into a back-to-school routine may be on your mind.
Dr. Kylene Draeger, a pediatrician with Aspirus Health, said sound sleep is a cornerstone of a child’s wellbeing.
This is because Draeger said sleep plays a vital role in a child’s cognitive development, emotional well-being and overall physical health -- making it a non-negotiable aspect of their school routine.
“The biggest things that we see, we see more moodiness, we see more problems with attention, focus, memory when kids are not getting enough sleep. Long term, there can be issues with things like obesity, high blood pressure, even depression when we're not getting adequate sleep,” Draeger said.
Draeger offered two tips for better sleep: reducing electronic use before bedtime and creating a sleep-friendly environment to ensure restful sleep.