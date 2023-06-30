Aspirus Health urges responsible drinking over holiday weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Aspirus Health warns against the dangers of excessive drinking as the July Fourth Holiday approaches.
The Fourth of July is a cherished holiday celebrated with picnics, barbecues and fireworks. Aspirus Health experts note this holiday can be associated with heavy drinking.
Excessive drinking, including binge drinking, is one of the leading preventable causes of death in America, according to the hospital system.
Aspirus Substance Use Intervention Coordinator Monica Mynsberge describes alcohol poisoning as "a severe and potentially life-threatening condition."
"It occurs when a person consumes a dangerous amount of alcohol, leading to toxic levels in the bloodstream that impair vital functions," Mynsberge said.
Alcohol poisoning kills 2,200 people each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Aspirus Health compiled a list of recommendations those celebrating the holiday can follow to stay safe while drinking:
- Set a limit and pace drinking throughout the day
- Stay hydrated and eat nutritious food
- Practice responsible hosting by offering guests a variety of non-alcoholic drink choices
- Make transportation plans before drinking
- Never mix fireworks and alcohol
Aspirus Health says these tips can help establish a safe and fun environment for holiday festivities.
"If you observe a person showing signs and symptoms of alcohol poisoning, don't hesitate to call 911," Mynsberge said. "It's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to something as severe and deadly as alcohol poisoning."