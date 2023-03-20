Aspirus physician speaks on importance of advance care planning for LGBTQ+ community

(WKOW) -- An Aspirus health expert is speaking up on the importance of making sure health care systems are set up in a way to not exclude the aging LGBTQ+ community.
Over 39 million Americans are 65 years and older, 2.4 million of which identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer, according to the American Psychological Association.
Despite social and legal changes, many of these people have faced decades of stigmatization, discrimination and lack of identity-affirming treatment.
One Aspirus physician said these factors often reinforce isolation and avoidance of needed health care later in these people's lives.
"It’s absolutely necessary for all community members to have access to culturally-responsive health services, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression,” said Michaela Tong, MD, Aspirus Family Medicine Physician. “There are some unique health care considerations for LGBTQ+ patients even though their needs are in many ways identical to those of non-LGBTQ+ patients.”
She said one of these differences is is that LGBTQ+ individuals may have different familial relationships. For example, they may have close friends or partners who aren't recognized by traditional policy, thought or practice.
Tong said Wisconsin isn't a next-of-kin state, so it doesn't matter what the patient's relationship to their chosen family is. If the patient doesn't designate who is meant to speak on their behalf, the responsibility goes to the hospital's ethics board.
Tong said no matter who you are, it's important to designate roles like power of attorney, so the patient can still have a voice and that their wishes are still fulfilled. If a POA isn't designated ahead of time, the legal proceedings may be slow and can be costly.
Setting up POA is a form of advance care, and Aspirus is available to help people set up their plan in case of emergency. You can do this by requesting an Advance Care Planning Kit from Aspirus by calling 715-847-2380 or 800-847-4707 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Aspirus also provides culturally sensitive and gender-affirming care. To make an appointment, call 715-675-3391