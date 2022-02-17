Assembly GOP passes new work search rules

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Assembly passed a series of bills Thursday creating new requirements for people seeking to receive unemployment benefits, penalties for people who turn down jobs, and forcing the Evers administration to enforce work search rules already on the books.
The bill's sponsors presented the package a way to address the concerns of business owners statewide who have, for months, said they've struggled to fill open jobs.
Democratic critics said the bills made scapegoats of workers who want to work but need assistance with needs like transportation or child care.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto the bills, creating another potential campaign issue ahead of the mid-term election in November.
One bill authored by Rep. Warren Petryk (R - Town of Washington) would rebrand the unemployment program, changing its name from "unemployment insurance" to "reemployment assistance."
The bill also would require people receiving unemployment pay to start having two direct contacts each week with possible employers by their third week of getting unemployment pay.
By a recipient's second week on unemployment, they'd be required to post their resume on the Wisconsin Jobs Center website.
Another bill would force the Evers administration to enforce current state law requiring job search requirements for people receiving food stamps. Evers has waived the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you are an able-bodied adult without dependents, you need to be looking for work if you're on the FoodShare program," Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said. "The governor's decided to waive that unilaterally because of the pandemic, acting like there's not enough jobs available for people."
Democrats in a pre-session availability slammed the package of bills as out of touch with the challenges keeping many people from accepting jobs.
"A daughter who's taking care of her elderly mother with dementia who wants to return to work but she can't find affordable care for her mother or a formerly incarcerated individual who finds work but can't get there because it's not on a bus line," Rep. Kristna Shelton (D-Green Bay) listed as examples.
The GOP package also included a proposal to make people ineligible for the BadgerCare health program if they turn down a job or promotion. The law would apply to able-bodied adults without dependents currently working fewer than 40 hours a week.
Another bill would require the Department of Workforce Development to investigate reports from employers stating a candidate no-showed a job interview or didn't respond to a job offer. Those found to have "ghosted" an interview or offer would be unable to receive unemployment pay for the week in question.
"These are supposed to be programs that help you get back on your feet and get back to work," Born said. "To be able to avoid looking for work and collect these benefits just seems wrong to average people when you get outside the Madison bubble."
Shelton countered the legislature would fill more jobs by investing some of the state's projected $3.8 billion surplus in programs that would remove hurdles from re-entering the workforce.
"Housing and childcare, transportation, criminal justice reform, broadband - this is what we should be taking up on the floor," she said. "Why? Because we support and we grow our workforce and our economy by directly investing in people."