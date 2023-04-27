Assembly Republicans announce shared revenue plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican leaders in the Assembly held a press conference at the Capitol to announce their plan to increase shared revenue.
The Republicans did not release the full details of their plan, saying they will unveil the bill next week. Instead, Rep. Mark Born and others announced a few highlights of their plan to increase the amount of funding that goes to local governments.
“We stand here today after months of working with colleagues and stakeholders to negotiate a plan that will make major investments in local governments of all sizes, while supporting a shared revenue system that funds our communities more sustainably and more fairly," Born said in a statement.
The Republican plan would use 20% of sales tax revenue to fund local governments. The plan would also designate $300 million for a new Innovation Fund. That fund would provide incentive for local governments to share services.
All told, Born says the plan would see more than half of a billion dollars in new revenue going to local governments. He says every community would see at least a 10% increase in shared revenue.
The plan would still need the backing of the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu made it clear they were still working on their own plan.
“Over the last few months there have been substantive, good-faith negotiations between both houses of the legislature and local government stakeholders from across the state," LeMahieu said in a statement. "The Assembly announcement today is the product of those negotiations; however the final details are still being worked out. The Senate is looking forward to continuing to find a responsible way to make a generational investment in local governments throughout the state.”
Governor Evers did not immediately weigh in on the announcement. However, Democrats in the legislature spoke out against the proposal.
“Republicans should be embarrassed by their announcement today," said Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard in a statement. "It is clear that they have no consensus on a plan to adequately fund our communities. Our local governments deserve better than the games Republicans are playing.