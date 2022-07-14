Assembly Speaker Vos rebukes Trump's claim that he's 'doing nothing' about SCOWIS dropbox decision

MADISON (WKOW) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is rebuking a claim former President Donald Trump made on his social media platform regarding the speaker's response to the state supreme court's decision on drop boxes.
On Wednesday, Trump posted the following statement on Truth Social:
"Looks like Speaker Robin Vos, a long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank, will be doing nothing about the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision stating loud and clear that the impossible to control Ballot "Unlock" Boxes in the State are ILLEGAL. What a waste of brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin's Highest Court. The Democrats would like to sincerely thank Robin, and all of his fellow RINOs, for letting them get away with "murder." A Rigged & Stolen Election!"
The state supreme court ruled July 8 that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal, unless they're placed in a municipal clerk's office or supervised by the clerk's staff at an alternate site, but did not address if someone other than the voter can return a ballot by mail.
After the decision, Trump again called on Vos to pass legislation to decertify the state's 2020 election results.
Vos, in a statement to 27 News, says he supports the court's decision but says there's "no way" to overturn the election.
“As I've said before, I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision on drop boxes. I agree with President Trump that it was a courageous decision," Vos' statement said. "But, as I've also said, as have so many other legal scholars, there is no way to reclaim electors and overturn the election."
Multiple legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties found President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
Although Vos cannot overturn the 2020 election, he told 27 News he has plans going forward.
"My plan is to focus on electing a Republican Governor so Governor Evers cannot again veto the 22 election reform bills we've passed," Vos said. "The Assembly will take these bills up again first thing next legislative session.”