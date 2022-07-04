 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Cuba City, moving southeast
at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, New Glarus, Shullsburg, Monticello,
Albany, Belmont, Benton, Argyle, Blanchardville, Apple River,
Wiota, New Diggings, South Wayne, Waldwick, Elk Grove, Fayette,
Lamont and Hollandale.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

At least 2 vehicles crash closes WIS HWY 213 near Evansville, possible injuries

  • Updated
Rock County Sheriff

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) — Officials are responding to a crash with possible injuries that has closed all lanes of WIS HWY 213 outside Evansville.

Rock County Communications received a call after 11 a.m. Monday reporting a crash between at least two vehicles and possible injuries on WIS HWY 213 NB/SB at County HWY M.   

Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the incident.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes in both direction of WIS HWY 213 NB/SB are closed. The highway is blocked from County Road A to WIS HWY 59 and Ahara Rd. to County Road M. 

This is a developing story.

