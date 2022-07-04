At least 2 vehicles crash closes WIS HWY 213 near Evansville, possible injuries

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin... Green County in south central Wisconsin... Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin... Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Horeb to near Cuba City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, New Glarus, Shullsburg, Monticello, Albany, Belmont, Benton, Argyle, Blanchardville, Apple River, Wiota, New Diggings, South Wayne, Waldwick, Elk Grove, Fayette, Lamont and Hollandale. This includes the following Location York Memorial Church. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH