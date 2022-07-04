At least 2 vehicles crash closes WIS HWY 213 near Evansville, possible injuries

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) — Officials are responding to a crash with possible injuries that has closed all lanes of WIS HWY 213 outside Evansville.
Rock County Communications received a call after 11 a.m. Monday reporting a crash between at least two vehicles and possible injuries on WIS HWY 213 NB/SB at County HWY M.
Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the incident.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes in both direction of WIS HWY 213 NB/SB are closed. The highway is blocked from County Road A to WIS HWY 59 and Ahara Rd. to County Road M.
This is a developing story.