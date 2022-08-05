At Waukesha Trump rally, supporters split over upcoming GOP primary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former President Donald Trump made an appearance in Waukesha Friday night to endorse GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels. But while all supporters came out to see the former president, not everyone was sold on Michels.
"We need to run this state like a business, not like a family," supporter Carol Weymier said. "And I think Tim Michels will do that."
Weymier says she feels like Rebecca Kleefisch has too much experience in government, and because Donald Trump told her to vote for Michels.
"I will support him because he's the best candidate, and because President Donald Trump told us to," Weymier said.
However, other supporters in attendance like the self-named man "Uncle Jam" say he hasn't made up his mind.
"Obviously he's got the advantage because he's endorsed by Trump," Jam said. "Not necessarily always my choice because we're different Americans."
Jam says he always supports Trump, but not always the former president's choices.
"Sometimes he doesn't always endorse someone who's right, because he wants to see what we the people think," Jam said.
Meanwhile, the Republican base is also split on its choice for governor. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Governor Scott Walker have both endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch.