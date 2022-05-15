Athletes compete at regional Special Olympic track meet

OREGON (WKOW) -- Athletes across Wisconsin competed in regional Special Olympic track meets Sunday for a chance to advance to the State Celebration Games.
One of the five statewide track meets took place at Oregon High School.
There, athletes from South Central and South Western Wisconsin participated in both running and walking events.
Nichole Christensen, athletic director, said it was the first large event many athletes have participated in since the start of the pandemic. Because of this, they were elated to be back.
"Isolation has been a big issue for everyone--especially people with intellectual disabilities, so the fact that our communities are back in action on the playing field is a really big deal for all of our athletes, volunteers and staff. The whole community really comes together for something like this event
The State Celebration Games will be held in Waukesha in late July.
In addition to track and field, there will also be bocce, softball, swimming and tennis competitions.