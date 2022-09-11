Athletes demonstrate patience, strength and endurance in IRONMAN competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Athletes moved mountains in Madison's IRONMAN competition Sunday.
The 140.6 mile course includes running, biking and swimming.
Organizers say it tests athletes patience, strength and endurance.
Sarah Ketterhagen was there to cheer her cousin Nick on for his first ever IRONMAN competition, despite the rain.
"He's our second family member to do an Ironman. We're very proud of him and all the work that he's done. It's something that I don't think I'll ever be capable of, but it's fun to watch other people do," Ketterhagen said.
This was the 20th year of the Wisconsin IRONMAN competition.