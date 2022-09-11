 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Athletes demonstrate patience, strength and endurance in IRONMAN competition

  • Updated
IRONMAN

MADISON (WKOW) -- Athletes moved mountains in Madison's IRONMAN competition Sunday.

The 140.6 mile course includes running, biking and swimming.

Organizers say it tests athletes patience, strength and endurance.

Sarah Ketterhagen was there to cheer her cousin Nick on for his first ever IRONMAN competition, despite the rain.

"He's our second family member to do an Ironman. We're very proud of him and all the work that he's done. It's something that I don't think I'll ever be capable of, but it's fun to watch other people do," Ketterhagen said.

This was the 20th year of the Wisconsin IRONMAN competition.