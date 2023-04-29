Athletes make waves at Youth Regatta on Lake Wingra

MADISON (WKOW) – Hundreds of athletes made waves at the Youth Regatta on Lake Wingra Saturday.
It was hosted by Camp Randall’s Rowing Club.
Head Coach of the Rowing Club, Kari Cole, said the sport is unlike any other and was excited to show it off.
“I think of rowing as one of the ultimate team sports. It requires you to be in complete sync with a lot of people, and you spend a lot of time with these people, so you build really strong relationships with the people around you,” Cole said.
In addition to checking out the sport, Cole said it was great for spectators to get out and enjoy the lake.
“I think the city of Madison has a really big lake community. We have gorgeous lakes on either side of the Isthmus. And I think there's a lot of different ways for people to get out on the water,” Cole said.
The course was more than 1700 meters long and about 450 athletes took part from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.