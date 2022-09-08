Attempted homicide charges filed in Williamson Street gas station shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County District Attorney's Office filed charges against two suspects in relation to a shooting at a Williamson Street gas station in Madison last October.
A criminal complaint stated the shooting victim told police he had been communicating with Varshon Reed to sell him marijuana. The victim thought he was going to be meeting Reed on S. Few Street the evening of October 27, 2021.
Based on cell phone records, surveillance video, an apartment lease and interviews with the shooting victim, police believe Varshon Reed's brother Lavar Reed was the one who arrived on S. Few Street the night of the shooting.
The shooting victim told police the man who shot him got into his vehicle on S. Few Street, and they drove to the Amoco gas station a couple blocks away on Williamson Street.
He said he asked the suspect if he had the money, and the suspect said he did. The criminal complaint stated the shooting victim was reaching for the marijuana in the back seat of his vehicle, and the suspect pointed a gun at him.
The two struggled until the suspect got out of the vehicle. The man told police, that's when the suspect shot him.
The shooting victim said the suspect took the marijuana after he shot him.
The criminal complaint stated the man had gunshot wounds in his stomach and right arm.
When police interviewed Lavar Reed, he denied being involved with the shooting but was not able to provide an alibi. Reed was also not able to explain why cell phone records put him in the area of the shooting just before the shooting happened.
Lavar Reed was charged with attempted first-degree homicide and armed robbery. Lavar's brother Varshon Reed was also charged with armed robbery related to the shooting incident.
Court records show arrest warrants were issued for both suspects Thursday, the same day charges were filed.