Attorney for state agent charged in shooting of unarmed suspect requests new prosecution, citing 'conflict of interest'

MADISON (WKOW) -- A preliminary hearing was canceled Wednesday in the case against a state agent charged in the February shooting of an unarmed suspect, after defense attorneys filed a motion Tuesday to recuse the Dane County District Attorney's Office as the prosecuting agency.
The Dane County District Attorney's Office charged DCI Special Agent Mark Wagner, 49, with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon in September.
The motion claimed DA Ismael Ozane's office has a "conflict of interest and the District Attorneys are material witnesses in the investigation and arrest of QLW [Quadren Wilson] in this matter."
The defense requested a hearing on this motion. At the time of publication, no future court date was scheduled.
A subsequent ten page memorandum stated the Dane County District Attorney's Office helped plan suspect Quadren Wilson's February 3, 2022 arrest. During that arrest, a criminal complaint stated Wagner fired two rounds from his handgun, which District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said led to his decision to criminally charge Wagner.
The memorandum laid out additional events leading up to suspect Wilson's arrest and stated "the Dane County District Attorney and his staff have been intimately involved in these events... and are therefore material witnesses to be called in pretrial proceedings as well as the trial of this matter."
The memorandum claimed in early 2022, the Dane County District Attorney's Office provided assistance to state agents investigating an unnamed "large-scale cocaine trafficker" in Dane County. Defense attorneys said Quadren Wilson was a "regular [customer] who bought large quantities" from this trafficker. They further claimed the DA's office agreed to charge Wilson, the unnamed trafficker and others. As part of a plea agreement in May 2022, prosecutors agreed not to charge Wilson related to that case.
Defense attorneys also cited Quadren Wilson's possible connection to 11-year-old Anisa Scott's shooting death in August 2020, which the Dane County District Attorney's Office prosecuted. The memorandum claimed Wilson and Scott's mother's boyfriend, with whom she was riding with when she was shot, "were being targeted by rival drug traffickers because of a previous armed robbery... and both had a 'hit' on them," and "Wilson was believed to be at the scene of the shooting, possibly in a separate vehicle."
Neither the Madison Police Department nor any other law enforcement agency has ever publicly connected Wilson to Anisa Scott's death, and he was never charged.
The memorandum also detailed a fall 2020 drug and firearms felony case involving Wilson's brother and a subsequent search warrant at "[Wilson's] family residence," an April 2021 drug overdose death in which Wilson was later charged in relation to and pleaded guilty, domestic violence charges filed against Wilson in June 2021 and an attempt to arrest Wilson days later, coordinated in part with the Dane County District Attorney's Office, in which Wilson was accused of escaping.