Attorney General Kaul calls for JFC to approve use of settlement funds to combat opioid epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling on the Joint Finance Committee to approve the plan to use money the state is getting from a settlement with opioid manufacturers.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to use the money to combat the opioid epidemic.
The JFC needs to sign off before any money can be used, but an objection was raised last week.
"This epidemic is having an impact on Wisconsinites right now and we need to get these resources to Wisconsinites as soon as possible," Kaul said.
When the objection was raised last week, the Republican co-chairs of the JFC, Assemblyman Mark Born and Senator Howard Marklein, said they would swiftly improve the plan to promptly distribute these funds to help combat the opioid crisis that continues to ravage our state.