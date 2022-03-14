Attorney General Kaul files lawsuit against alleging PFAS violations in Marinette County

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against two companies for alleged violations of the state's hazardous substance spills law related to discharges of PFAS.
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the lawsuit against Johnson Controls, Inc (JCI) and Tyco Fire Products LP (Tyco).
According to the complaint filed in Marinette County, the companies violated state law by allegedly failing to notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of a PFAS discharge and remediate the contamination around the Fire Technology Center in the county.
The lawsuit seeks monetary penalty from JCI and Tyco, as well as injunctive relief requiring them to complete an investigation and cleanup of the contamination.
“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused. Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink,” said AG Kaul in a statement. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public and holding accountable those who endanger the health of Wisconsinites.”
PFAS, often known as forever chemicals, are man made chemicals used in products like non-stick cookware and types of firefighting foam. According to Kaul's office the chemicals resist degradation in the environment and accumulate in the body.
The contaminants may be linked to serious health effects in both humans and animals. The potential adverse effects include immune dysregulation, pregnancy induced hypertension, low birthweight, kidney and testicular cancers.