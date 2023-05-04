Attorneys attempt to throw out lawsuit against 1849 abortion ban, Josh Kaul pushes back

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys from both sides of the aisle argued Thursday on the validity of a lawsuit targeting the 1849 abortion ban in Wisconsin.
The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul after the repeal of Roe v. Wade last year implies that the 1849 law is obsolete and can't be enforced.
Opposing arguments brought forward by Sheboygan District Attorney Joel Urmanski, however, suggest that since the law has never been repealed by the state legislature, it should remain in effect.
Attorneys from both sides Thursday argued before a Dane County Judge, the first time the lawsuit has made its way to the court room.
"Women in the state of Wisconsin are not currently able to receive critical health care that they have had a constitutional right to receive for nearly half a century, because of the very lack of clarity in the law," said Hanna Jurrs, one of Kaul's attorneys. "That is at issue and that we're seeking to resolve."
Kaul argues that the law is obsolete due to more recent legislation passed that sought to regulate abortions in Wisconsin following the Roe v. Wade decision. He says the law was implicitly repealed when newer legislation regarding abortion was passed.
Now that the Roe decision has been overturned though, there's some vagueness in where the law stands, and doctors face potential prosecution for performing abortions — something Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski has vowed to do.
Urmanski's attorneys argued that although the abortion ban law may be 174 years old, it should still be upheld, as it's never been repealed by the legislature.
"When you're talking about a long-standing tight prohibition, the burden on implied repeal is actually even higher for the plaintiff," Urmanski attorney Matthew Thome said. "So, I think from that perspective, the burden gets higher."
Urmanski argues that because the law has never been repealed, Kaul's case has no merit and should be thrown out. As of Thursday, Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper, the judge overseeing the case, has not made a decision on whether she'd do that.
Regardless of the outcome, both sides of the argument say they're prepared to take the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court if necessary. And with the election of Janet Protasiewicz in April, that court now holds a 4-3 liberal majority.
"There will likely be additional proceedings as we move forward," Kaul said in a press conference following the hearings. "And we are confident about our arguments and look forward to continuing to fight in court to restore access to safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin."