Attorneys for Waukesha parade suspect want trial moved

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- Attorneys for the suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy are trying to move his trial out of Waukesha County.
Authorities say Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in November, killing six people and hurting dozens more.
His attorneys say Brooks won't get a fair trial in Waukesha County. They say too many people have a connection to the case.
On Monday, they'll ask a judge to move the trial or bring in an outside jury.
State prosecutors say they have enough fair and impartial jurors.