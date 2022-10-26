Attorneys on the likelihood of an appeal by Darrell Brooks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all accounts for the Christmas parade attack in Waukesha.
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper says her prosecution team worked hard to try to avoid trial mistakes, to blunt any appeal of the verdicts by Brooks. But an appeal is still possible and pretty routine when defendants are found guilty during a criminal trial.
"He's not competent to represent himself on an appeal. Not at all," Chris Van Wagner, criminal defense attorney, said.
The rare choice to represent himself in court presented challenges for Darrell Brooks. But Van Wagner says the same decision in an appeal comes with its own hurdles.
"It's easier to be competent in a trial court because we all converse, we all ask questions. We all know what it means to have an argument, that's different on appeal," Van Wagner said.
An appellate attorney doesn't sit in the courtroom with their client or listen to recordings or watch video of trial proceedings. All they have is a transcript of the weeks, in Brooks' case, spent in the courtroom.
"They read it. And they study the cold record. And it's a little different," Van Wagner said. "When you sit in a room and listen to somebody talk versus read something they wrote, you get two very different picture sometimes."
"If he does want the appeal, he has the option again of attempting to do that pro se. It's maybe even harder to do an appeal pro se than a trial," Sarah Schmeiser, criminal defense and immigration attorney, said. "And we saw how poorly that went on a number of levels."
Though challenging, Schmeiser thinks there is a slight possibility that an appeal may have some legs to stand on.
"As a pro se person he didn't know, and didn't request, some of the options that would have been available," Schmeiser said. "Any competent trial attorney, I can pretty fairly say, would have requested some additional jury instructions."
"I just think that's going to be something that's going to be tested," Schmeiser said. "Was this the right way to handle this?"
"I wonder, can an appellate attorney raise the notion that even though he was granted the right, and had the right to represent himself, did he fail to meet the bare minimum standard," Van Wagner asked.
This trial was unorthodox from the start.
"It's really unusual how fast that happened," Schmeiser said. "I completely understand why the court would want to keep things moving, keep things on track, get this done in an efficient manner. But, it's a really complicated case."
"Some people might say, 'well, he doesn't deserve it,'" Van Wagner said. "Or, 'he doesn't need it,' or 'there's nothing to appeal'. Wouldn't we all be better off if the appeals court did review it, said the trial was fair, said the conviction should stand? And then the questions are answered once and for all."
Neither Van Wagner or Schmeiser would be surprised if Brooks pursued an appeal. But, Van Wagner estimates it could be at least another two years until the court could get to that next step.