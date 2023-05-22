Atwood Avenue traffic switch begins Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison city officials say Atwood Avenue will have a new traffic pattern starting Wednesday.
Traffic will be restricted to one northbound lane on Atwood Avenue between Cottage Grove Road and Oakridge Avenue/Sugar Avenue. Motorists traveling between Cottage Grove Road and Dennett Drive will be shifted to the new lane along the lake side of Atwood Avenue.
Traffic will then return to the existing lane on the opposite side of the street from Dennett Drive to Fair Oaks Avenue.
Project Manager Andrew Zwieg said the traffic switch allows the team to construct infrastructure on the inbound side of the road. He thanks drivers for their patience throughout the project.
In addition to the traffic switch, motorists should also expect side road closures in the coming weeks.
Metro Transit will have temporary bus stops near Walter Street, Margaret Street and Cottage Grove Road.
Additional information about the traffic switch and the Atwood Reconstruction Project is available online. The project is supposed to be completed by the end of the year.