Atwood Fest celebrates successful final day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Music filled the air on Sunday as the final day of Atwood Fest rolled through Madison.
The free street festival featured live music, food, drinks and an opportunity for neighbors to give back to their community.
The annual Atwood Fest serves as a fundraiser to support local non-profit groups. Ryan Koglin, the President of the Sassy Neighborhood Association, discussed the importance of the Atwood Fest.
As one of the three organizations who receive proceeds from the festival, Koglin explained that the Sassy Neighborhood Association uses funding to support local food pantries, harm reduction centers, and other underserved community institutions. Much of the organization's success is attributed to the supportive local community.
"This is one of the most engaged neighborhoods in Madison," Koglin said. "We're super active, we love our community."
Just as Koglin insisted, community members showed up in great numbers to support one another and celebrate the last day of Atwood Fest.