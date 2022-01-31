Authorities: Do not swerve to avoid animals in the road

(WKOW) -- Authorities in Wisconsin are reminding drivers what to do if you see a deer in the road.
Wisconsin State Patrol troopers say a semi driver swerved to avoid a deer in Fond du Lac County last week. He went off the road and crashed into a house.
Authorities say you shouldn't swerve from your lane.
"Keep your steering wheel straight, brake and that's about it," said Lt. Ted Knoeck, Marathon County Sheriff's Office. "The best thing you can do is brake appropriately and pray for the best, but do not turn that steering wheel."
Authorities say if you can't avoid hitting an animal, release the brake to move up the nose of your vehicle. That will reduce the chance the animal smashes into your windshield.