Authorities: Driver who hit school bus in Iowa Co. has 'critical injuries'

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) — Part of County Road F in Iowa County is closed because of a crash involving a school bus.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reports a car crashed head-on into a school bus Thursday around 7:50 a.m. on Moscow Road in the township of Moscow.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said the initial investigation shows the car's driver was going southbound on County Road F at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle and hit the bus.
Peterson said the bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the crash.
The car's driver has critical injuries and was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Emergency management said the road will be closed for several hours and urges drivers to take other roads.
Peterson said no more information will be released at this time.