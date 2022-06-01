Authorities find body in lake after welfare check in Juneau County

GERMANTOWN (WKOW) — A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small lake behind a home Tuesday evening, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday around 5:50 p.m. asking for a welfare check at a home in Germantown Township.
Responding deputies located a deceased female — a Twin Lakes resident — in the small lake behind the residence.
The Sheriff's Office reports, based on the initial investigation, the woman tried to retrieve a water trampoline that came free from its anchor.
The incident is still being investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office.
The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of her family.