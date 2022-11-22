Authorities find missing UW-Madison international student after community tip

UPDATE (WKOW) — Madison authorities have found an international student who was reported missing last week but hadn't been heard from in over a month.
The Madison Police Department and University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department asked for the community's help in finding Enzhe Xun, 19, on Monday.
Tuesday morning, the agencies both reported Xun was found safe. UWPD said he was located after receiving a tip from a community member.
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison authorities are asking for the community's help finding a missing international student.
Both the Madison Police Department and the University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department are searching for Enzhe Xun, 19. The international student from China was reported missing on Nov. 15 by his family after not hearing from him.
So far, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said attempts to locate Xun in person or over the phone haven't been successful.
Additionally, Fryer said investigators have found Xun hasn't had connections with his family or university resources in over a month. Staff at the Super 8 Motel on West Beltline Highway, where he was last known to live, haven't seen him since mid-September.
Police ask anyone with information on Xun's whereabouts call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.