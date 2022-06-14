Authorities identify man found dead along highway in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found along a highway in the Town of Oregon earlier this month.
He is 30-year-old Logan J. Gueths of Oregon, according to a news release sent Tuesday night by the Sheriff's Office.
The release says Gueths died from blunt force trauma.
Investigators believe the incident happened around 9:30-9:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. A truck driver noticed Gueths' body around 5 p.m. the next day.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office say they located the vehicle involved in the crash and have interviewed the driver.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.