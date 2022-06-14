 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Authorities identify man found dead along highway in Oregon

Logan Gueths

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found along a highway in the Town of Oregon earlier this month.

He is 30-year-old Logan J. Gueths of Oregon, according to a news release sent Tuesday night by the Sheriff's Office.

The release says Gueths died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 9:30-9:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. A truck driver noticed Gueths' body around 5 p.m. the next day.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say they located the vehicle involved in the crash and have interviewed the driver.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

Tags

Recommended for you