Authorities identify man killed in I-39 crash near Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Authorities have identified a man who died following a crash on I-39 near Janesville on March 3.
According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim has been identified as Dennis Gifford, 48, of Prairie du Chien. Wisconsin State Patrol reports Gifford's vehicle was traveling northbound on I-39 around 12:30 p.m. when he left the roadway.
Gifford died at a local hospital the day after the crash. Preliminary results from a forensic exam confirm he died from injuries sustained in the crash, although additional testing is underway.
His death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.