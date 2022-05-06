Authorities identify man killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has identified a man who died in a crash near the township of Magnolia Wednesday.
He is identified as Jason Schoville, 51, of Beloit.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on STH 213 that also injured two others.
Preliminary results from his autopsy confirm Schoville died of injuries sustained in the crash.
His death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.