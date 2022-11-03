 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man who died after multi-county pursuit

Green County Sheriff's Office

BROWNTOWN (WKOW) — Authorities have identified the man who died after a multi-county pursuit where a Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputy fired their weapon. 

The Green County Coroner's Office identified the individual as Samuel Santiago, 19, of Milwaukee.

The release states the preliminary investigation supports Santiago died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said Thursday morning a deputy did discharge their weapon after a pursuit on October 22 but said evidence supports the suspect's death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The death remains under investigation by DCI and the Green County Coroner's Office. 

