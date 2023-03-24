 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Authorities identify man who died in Dodge Co. crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Roadway

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified a man who died in an early morning crash Sunday. 

The agency said the man who died is William Barrett, 64, of Beaver Dam. 

Barrett was involved in a crash on US HWY 151 at County HWY B around 12:30 Sunday. Authorities say he went through the intersection at County HWY B, hitting a sign and entering the ditch. The car then went down an embankment and hit a fence and tree. 

The sheriff's office says his death still remains under investigation. 

