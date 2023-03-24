Authorities identify man who died in Dodge Co. crash

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified a man who died in an early morning crash Sunday.
The agency said the man who died is William Barrett, 64, of Beaver Dam.
Barrett was involved in a crash on US HWY 151 at County HWY B around 12:30 Sunday. Authorities say he went through the intersection at County HWY B, hitting a sign and entering the ditch. The car then went down an embankment and hit a fence and tree.
The sheriff's office says his death still remains under investigation.