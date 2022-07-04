Authorities identify 'person of interest' in Chicago suburb parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (WKOW) — Authorities in a Chicago suburb have identified a "person of interest" in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that killed six and injured at least two dozen others.
Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogman said the person of interest is 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III.
Jogman said Crimo is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653.
Crimo is considered armed and dangerous. Photos of him were not immediately available, but are expected to be released at a later time.