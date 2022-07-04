 Skip to main content
Authorities identify 'person of interest' in Chicago suburb parade shooting

  • Updated
Highland Park scene MGN

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting that occurred at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Photo Date: 07/04/2022

HIGHLAND PARK (WKOW) — Authorities in a Chicago suburb have identified a "person of interest" in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that killed six and injured at least two dozen others

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogman said the person of interest is 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III. 

Jogman said Crimo is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653. 

Crimo is considered armed and dangerous. Photos of him were not immediately available, but are expected to be released at a later time. 

