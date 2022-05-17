Authorities identify victim of Blue Mounds death investigation

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) — Authorities released the name of the person whose death is under investigation in Blue Mounds.
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, the person is Marshall Iverson, 19, of Mount Horeb.
Dane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched just before 5 a.m. Sunday to a home on Blue Mountain Avenue for reports of a man with a gunshot injury. The man died at the scene.
Preliminary results from an autopsy are pending further study and investigation, as well as additional testing. His death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.