Authorities investigate incident in rural Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public after an incident in rural Juneau County.
In a news release, Sheriff Brent Oleson said authorities were called at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday for a "potential domestic disturbance."
Multiple departments responded to the scene, including Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Mauston Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sheriff Oleson said at the time of the news release, 11:30 p.m., the scene was secure. But law enforcement would remain on-scene to continue to investigate.
More information is expected to be released upon the completion of the investigation, authorities said.