Authorities investigating overnight Windsor home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion in Windsor.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Tuesday it happened overnight. Homeowners on Wendell Way near Sunnyvale Drive reported someone had entered their home while they were sleeping.
The person entered their home by getting to a garage door opener inside of an unlocked car that was in the driveway. Schaffer said a set of keys and a purse were taken.
Deputies are reviewing video doorbell footage and have been in contact with neighbors to gather evidence.
Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling 608-284-6900.