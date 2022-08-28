UPDATE: Authorities investigate shooting in Clinton, 4 hurt

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Four people are hurt after a shooting in Clinton, according to a news release from Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Skatrud.
Skatrud says six agencies were called to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of E. Little Lane shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning.
The four people were brought to the hospital with reported gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive, Skatrud says.
Skatrud says there is no threat to the public.
The incident is under investigation. 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene.