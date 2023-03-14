Authorities issue Silver Alert for woman who was in Wisconsin Dells, Lyndon Station

HOLMEN (WKOW) -- Police in Holmen, Wis., have issued a Silver Alert for Sandra Kelley.
The 69-year-old left Holmen around 10 Tuesday morning. Police said she was in Wisconsin Dells around 5:30 p.m. and then was known to be in Lyndon Station.
Kelley is 5'3" and weighs 175 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said she has broken red glasses and a purse with a floral design. They did not say what she was last seen wearing.
Kelley was driving a white 2022 Nissan Rogue, like the one pictured below, with Wisconsin license plate NU4533.
If you know where she is, you can call the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212.