Authorities looking for 2 suspected of stealing car from Middleton park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who stole a vehicle in Madison Monday afternoon.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a victim came into the west precinct around 5 p.m. to report that his 2012 Honda Fit was stolen at Pope Farm Park in Middleton.
The victim said two men — ages between 16 and 20 years old — approached him and demanded his keys and valuables.
They were reported as wearing bandanas over their faces, and victim said he didn't see a gun but believes he heard one being cocked.
Schaffer said the Madison Police Department later recovered the vehicle.
This incident remains under investigation by both the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department.
If you have any information related to the crime, call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.