Authorities make arrest while investigating 'suspicious' explosion at Lyndon Station restaurant

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) — Authorities are investigating a fire and explosion at a Juneau County business.
According to Lyndon Station Police Chief Jeremy Bonikowske, the Lyndon Station Fire Department responded to Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. for the fire and explosion.
After putting the fire out, Bonikowske said the scene was "secured for investigation purposes" and called the explosion suspicious.
Bonikowske said someone has been taken into custody but provided no further information on the arrest.