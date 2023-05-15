Authorities make second arrest in shots fired incident outside Burke bar

BURKE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has made another arrest in its investigation into shots fired outside of a Burke bar in April.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Michael Ware, 37, of Glenwood, Illinois, was arrested Saturday.

She said he's currently on a parole hold at the Dane County Jail and he's facing a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

This is the second person arrested for shots fired outside of The Keg bar. Jeffery Murray, 43, of Madison was arrested in late April.

Schaffer said authorities believe all involved in the incident have been identified.