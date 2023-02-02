Authorities release the mysterious voicemail Ronald Henry left the day he disappeared

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for missing man Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing.
The voicemail is just four seconds and reads:
"Hey Jim, It's Ronald. Give me a call back as soon as possible. Thanks."
You can listen to the voicemail in the video above.
The voicemail is significant because at the time it was received, Ronald Henry had already been missing for several hours.
According to deputies and loved ones, Henry was staying at a friend's farmhouse in rural Grant County during the early hours of December 5. The friend he was staying with, Tyler Dailey, told deputies that Ronald asked him to go outside and check on some dogs that sounded like they were "in trouble" around 3:30 a.m. that morning.
Henry was never seen again.
By 7:30 a.m., Tyler's uncle, Jim Dailey, says he got up and saw the door to the residence was left wide open, letting cold air in.
Dailey told deputies it was weird but thought nothing of it at the time. Nearly five hours later, Henry left his last voicemail on the farmhouse's landline phone.
"I think he did sound like he was like a faint cry," Henry's girlfriend Alicia Bennett said of the voicemail. "Definitely seemed a little distraught, but a little rushed."
Investigators say the message could be the key to solving the case and finding Henry, but cellphone records paint a confusing picture of where he was when he made the call.
According to reports obtained by 27 News, deputies determined the call was made in the direction of the farmhouse but couldn't nail down a precise location.
Despite an extensive search involving eight agencies, drones, helicopters and police K-9s, to this day, Henry and his cellphone have never been found.
Henry's family says they're not satisfied with local law enforcement's search efforts. The Grant County Sheriff's Office suspended their search of the area last week, after running out of leads and combing over 2500 acres of land.
"We haven't gotten any satisfaction," Henry's grandmother Bettie Holt said. "I need to know more."
Family members tell 27 News they're now hiring a private investigator to look into the case more.
But two months after his initial disappearance, they are still no closer to finding Henry.