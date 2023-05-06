 Skip to main content
Authorities release the names of 5 people killed in crashes during Illinois dust storm

(WKOW) — Authorities have released the names of five additional people who died after multiple crashes during a dust storm in central Illinois on May 1.

According to the Illinois State Police, 72 vehicles were involved in the crash, and seven people died of fatal injuries, including 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI.

Officials have identified 73-year-old Joseph Bates and 71-year-old Donna Bates of Crystal Lake, IL, 64-year-old Earl LeGrand of Florissant, MO, 55-year-old Michael Zinchuk and 54-year-old Amy Zinchuk of Champaign, IL.

Illinois State Police continues to work with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the seventh and final victim.

