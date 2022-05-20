Authorities remind drivers traffic will be heavy in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — There are two Automotion events this weekend, and authorities are warning that those events, coupled with construction, will cause heavy traffic in Wisconsin Dells.
Edge-O-Dells is holding its annual Automotion Commotion Friday and Saturday and Wisconsin Dells also has its own Automotion event.
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers there will be heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, which will likely reach a standstill point on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Dells Police Department warns of "extreme delays" and reminds drivers to give themselves extra time, as much as an hour more than usual.
Police put up "heavy traffic" signs coming into town from all directions and warn that if you see one of those signs, you may end up stuck in traffic for "quite a while."