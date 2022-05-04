Authorities respond to car fire on I39/90 near Cottage Grove Road

MADISON (WKOW) — Authorities are responding to a car fire on I-39/90 near Cottage Grove Road.
WisDOT's 511 map lists the incident starting at 8:16 a.m. and shows the the northbound left shoulder and southbound left lane are blocked as authorities put out the fire.
The map also shows traffic is slowing in both directions.
As of 8:37 a.m., WisDOT camera at the Cottage Grove Road exchanges shows the fire is out, but authorities remain on scene.
State Patrol could not confirm any information about the fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.