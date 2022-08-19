UPDATE: Authorities don't suspect foul play after body of man found floating near UW Memorial Union

UPDATE (WKOW) — The UW-Madison Police Department says foul play isn't suspected after the body of a man was found floating on Lake Mendota Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the UWPD, Marc Lovicott, said someone called 911 at about 6:10 a.m. to report what they believed to be a body near UW Memorial Union.
He said officers from UWPD, Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Madison Fire Department, responded right away.
They were able to quickly determine the man was dead.
Lovicott said there was never a point when officers believed the community was in danger. He reiterated no foul play is suspected and said that it "appears to be a tragic accident."
MADISON (WKOW) — Authorities in Dane County are investigating after a body was found floating on Lake Mendota Friday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Officials from MPD were able to confirm the body was seen around 6 a.m. near the UW Memorial Union.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Madison Police Department and UW-Madison Police Department have all responded.
27 News has a crew heading to the scene.